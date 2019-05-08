Meeting her new great grandson: Queen to see Meghan and Prince Harry's baby: PA

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, on Commonwealth Day, in London, Britain March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth is expected to meet her new great grandson, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, on Wednesday, Press Association reported.

Meghan gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to the boy, the seventh-in-line to the British throne and the eighth great-grandchild of 93-year-old Elizabeth. He weighed 7 lb 3oz (3.26 kg).

Senior members of the British royal family said they were delighted and thrilled at the birth of the baby, whose name has yet to be revealed. Harry and Meghan are expected to show their baby in public for the first time on Wednesday.