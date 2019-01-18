UK's Prince Philip, 97, has hospital check-up after road crash

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Britain October 12, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, visited hospital for a precautionary check-up on Friday after being involved in a car crash the previous day, Buckingham Palace said.

“On doctor’s advice, The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (eastern England) this morning for a precautionary check-up,” the palace said in a statement. “This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern.”

He had now reurned to the Sandringham estate nearby where he and the Queen have been staying.