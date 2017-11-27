Britain's Prince Harry says thrilled at engagement to U.S. actress Markle

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry, who announced earlier on Monday he was engaged to his American girlfriend Meghan Markle, said they were both thrilled as they posed for their first picture together after the announcement.

Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Thrilled. Over the moon,” Harry said when asked how he felt. When asked by reporters when he knew she was the one, he said: “The very first time we met.”

Asked if his proposal was romantic, Harry replied: “Of course it was,” before leaving with an arm around his fiancee who showed off her diamond engagement ring to photographers.