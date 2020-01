British PM Johnson says the whole country wishes Harry and Meghan the very best

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the Stormont Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 13, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said he believed that the whole of Britain would want to wish the very best to Prince Harry and Meghan after they decided to step back from being working members of the monarchy.

“I think the whole country will want to join in wishing them the very best for the future,” Johnson told Sky News in Berlin where he is attending a summit on Libya.

“As I said before ... I was sure that the royal family, which has been around a very long time, will find a way forward.”