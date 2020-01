FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from their senior roles is a matter for the royal household, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan made their announcement late on Wednesday, taking Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry’s father, by surprise.