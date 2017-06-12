FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Britain's Duchess Catherine visits patients, medics after London attack
#World News
June 12, 2017 / 5:15 PM / 2 months ago

Britain's Duchess Catherine visits patients, medics after London attack

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Duchess of Cambridge visited patients and medical staff on Monday who were affected by the London Bridge attack earlier this month that killed eight people and left dozens more injured.

Catherine, wife of Prince William, the second in line to the throne, chatted with patients, doctors and nurses at the King's College Hospital, three miles south of the site of Britain's third deadly attack in as many months.

Last week, England's health authority said 10 people remained in critical condition after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday night, then attacking people with knives in nearby bars and restaurants.

Of the 48 admitted to hospital, 29 were still being cared for, NHS England said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Larry King

