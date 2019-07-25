Prince Charles and Camilla to visit New Zealand

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 19, 2019 Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall during Ascot Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit New Zealand in November, the South Pacific nation’s prime minister said on Friday.

It would be the pair’s third joint trip to the country, having last visited in November 2015.

“The Prince of Wales has been a strong advocate for the environment, conservation and sustainability for many years,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement.

“This visit will provide opportunities for him to engage with New Zealanders on those subjects, and to learn more about the ways in which New Zealand is preparing for the future,” she added.

Ardern said that the visit was still in the planning stage and further information on dates and itinerary would be released closer to the time.

Charles’s son Prince William visited New Zealand in April to honour the victims of mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, while Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited the country during a tour of the Pacific in late 2018.