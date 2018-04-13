Britain's Prince Philip, 96, leaves hospital after hip surgery

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, 96, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, left hospital on Friday after a hip replacement operation, waving to media waiting outside the hospital as he was driven away.

Britain's Prince Philip, in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, attends a Parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt, in central London, Britain August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool/File Photo

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted last week to the King Edward VII Hospital in London which is regularly used by the royal family.

Former naval officer Philip retired from public life last August, quipping at the time that he was no longer able to “stand up much”.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII’s Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received,” it added.

