Royal sister-in-law Pippa Middleton gives birth to her first child

LONDON (Reuters) - Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, has given birth to her first child, a boy.

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews smile following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool/Files

Middleton, 35, first came to public attention when she acted as maid of honour at the 2011 wedding of her sister Kate to Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne.

A spokesman for Prince William and Kate Middleton said they were “thrilled” for Pippa and her husband.

Middleton married financier James Matthews last year.