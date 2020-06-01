Queen Elizabeth back in the saddle as British lockdown eases

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell pony, in Windsor Home Park, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Windsor, Britain, in this undated pool picture released on May 31, 2020. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the country eases stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Queen has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.