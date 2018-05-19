Clooneys, Beckhams and Oprah among celebrities at royal wedding

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Elton John, the Beckhams and the Clooneys were among the celebrities arriving at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on Saturday, with a mix of big names from the worlds of entertainment and sport expected at the nuptials.

US actor George Clooney and his wife British lawyer Amal Clooney arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Odd ANDERSEN/Pool via REUTERS

Harry, 33, will marry the 36-year-old American actress in front of 600 guests at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in a ceremony that will be watched by millions around the world.

Actor George Clooney was among the first major celebrities to arrive, accompanied by his lawyer wife Amal, who wore a mustard yellow dress and hat.

Soccer star David Beckham arrived soon after, with his wife Victoria, once a singer with the Spice Girls and now a successful fashion designer, wearing a long, sleek, dark dress.

Dressed in pale pink, Winfrey added a touch of Hollywood glamour inside the chapel, wearing sunglasses as she chatted to British actor Idris Elba ahead of the service.

Elton John, who sang at the funeral of Prince Diana, was also there as was tennis champion Williams, who posted a picture of herself getting ready for the wedding on Instagram.

Markle previously starred in the television series “Suits” and some of her fellow actors were also seen arriving at the chapel. Actress Priyanka Chopra and television host James Corden were also spotted ahead of the ceremony.

