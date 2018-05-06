British royal family releases first official photographs of Prince Louis

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s royal family released the first two official photographs of newly born Prince Louis on Sunday, one of which shows him being held by his sister Princess Charlotte, aged three.

Britain's Prince Louis is seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, and taken by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain April 26, 2018. Picture taken April 26, 2018. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Louis, who is fifth in line to the British throne, was born on April 23 weighing 8lbs 7oz (3.83 kg).

Both the photographs were taken at Kensington Palace by Kate, the children’s mother and wife of Prince William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson.

The first photograph, which the palace said was taken on April 26, shows Louis propped up against a white cushion, wearing a white jumper and trousers.

The second photograph, taken on May 2, Charlotte’s third birthday, shows the princess holding her sleeping younger brother affectionately.

Due to a 2013 change in the law, Charlotte is the first British princess for whom the arrival of a younger brother does not mean being demoted down the line of succession.

Palace officials said Louis would not join the rest of his family at the May 19 wedding of his uncle, Prince Harry, to U.S. actress Meghan Markle.

Britain's Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince Louis are seen in this photograph released by Kensington Palace, and taken by Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, on Princess Charlotte's third birthday, at Kensington Palace in London, Britain May 2, 2018. Picture taken May 2, 2018. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge/Courtesy of Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS