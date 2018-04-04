FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Russia lost vote at chemical weapons body seeking joint Salisbury inquiry - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Russia lost a vote 15-6 at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) seeking a new joint investigation into the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain, a diplomatic source told Reuters.

Russia had put forward a proposal for a joint investigation as Britain did not invite it to participate in a probe being carried out by the OPCW, results of which are due next week.

China, Azerbaijan, Sudan, Algeria and Iran backed the Russian motion, the diplomatic source said. Seventeen member states abstained.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans

