March 19, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

OPCW inspectors begin work on Salisbury nerve agent attack - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) have arrived in Britain to begin an investigation into the March 4 nerve agent attack in the English city of Salisbury, a source at the organisation said on Monday.

Britain has asked the chemical weapons body based in The Hague to run independent tests on samples at its laboratories, said the diplomatic source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Catherine Evans

