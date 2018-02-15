FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 9:50 AM / 2 days ago

Russia denies British allegations that Moscow was behind cyber-attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday Russia categorically denies allegations from a British official that Russia was responsible for the “NotPetya” cyber-attack last year.

Peskov, on a conference call with reporters, said the allegations were groundless and part of a “Russophobic” campaign being conducted in some Western countries.

Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for a cyber-attack last year, publicly pointing the finger at Moscow for spreading a virus which disrupted companies across Europe.

reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Christian Lowe

