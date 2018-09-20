FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Britain to create 2,000-strong cyber force to tackle Russia threat: Sky News

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain is significantly increasing its ability to wage war in cyberspace with the creation of a new offensive cyber force of up to 2,000 personnel, Sky News reported on Thursday.wa

A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture taken March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration

The new force which is expected to be announced soon would represent a near four-fold increase in manpower focused on offensive cyber operations, Sky said.

Made up of Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) officials, military personnel and contractors, it looks set to receive more than 250 million pounds in funding, a source told Sky.

Sky also reported that a second source said that the figure would likely be higher.

The plan by the Ministry of Defence and GCHQ comes amid a growing cyber threat from Russia and after Britain used cyber weapons for the first time to fight Islamic State, Sky said.

Britain and Russia have been at loggerheads over many issues including an incident in Salisbury when London accused Moscow of poisoning a former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter with the nerve agent Novichok.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

