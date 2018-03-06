FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 1:16 PM / in a day

Russia says Skripal incident being used to demonise Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy in London said on Tuesday it was seriously concerned by British media reporting of the hospitalisation of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and complained that the incident was being used to demonise Russia.

A still image taken from an undated video shows Sergei Skripal, a former colonel of Russia's GRU military intelligence service, being detained by secret service officers in an unknown location. RTR/via Reuters TV

The embassy said it wanted information on the incident from the British authorities and called for an end to what it termed as the “demonisation of Russia”.

“The way the situation is being described by British media causes serious concern,” a spokesman for the Russian embassy said in a statement. “The British media are swiftly launching a new phase of the anti-Russian campaign.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Andrew Osborn

