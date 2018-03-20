FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 10:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Three buses leave Russian embassy in London as expelled diplomats head to Moscow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Three buses with diplomatic number plates left the Russian embassy in London on Tuesday as 23 diplomats who were expelled by Prime Minister Theresa May over a military-grade nerve toxin attack headed back to Moscow.

A bus carrying embassy staff and children leave Russia's Embassy in London, Britain, March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Russian embassy workers waved to the leaving diplomats and their families as the buses pulled away, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Last Wednesday, after the first known offensive use of such a nerve agent on European soil since World War Two, May gave 23 Russians she said were spies working under diplomatic cover at the embassy a week to leave.

Reporting by Toby Melville, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

