March 14, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain to expel significant number of Russian diplomats: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will expel a significant number of Russian diplomats as part of its response to the poisoning for a former double agent in southern England, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing unidentified sources.

Sky reporter Alistair Bunkall said Prime Minister Theresa May would “announce the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the UK.”

“Not as many as in 1971 but ‘significant’ I’m told,” he said in a tweet.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, southern England.

Reporting by Alistair Smout and David Milliken

