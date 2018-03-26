Fourteen EU states expel Russian diplomats over Salisbury - Tusk

VARNA, Bulgaria (Reuters) - Fourteen European Union countries on Monday expelled Russian diplomats, a top official said, after the bloc last week sided with Britain in blaming Moscow over the poisoning of a former Russian spy.

European Council President Donald Tusk makes a statement at Euxinograd residence, near Varna, Bulgaria M?rch 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

“Already today, fourteen member states have decided to expel Russian diplomats,” Tusk told a news conference in the Black Sea city of Varna.

“Additional measures, including further sanctions within the common EU framework, cannot be excluded in the coming days and weeks,” he said.