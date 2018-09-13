FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two Russians accused by UK in spy poisoning to give interview - RIA

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state television will air an interview on Thursday with two Russians who have the same names as the men accused by Britain of trying to kill a former Russian spy and his daughter, RIA news agency cited the head of a television channel as saying.

FILE PHOTO: Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018. Metroplitan Police handout via REUTERS/File Photo

British prosecutors last week identified two Russians they said were operating under aliases - Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov - whom they accused of trying to murder Sergei and Yulia Skripal with a military-grade nerve agent in England.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Russia’s state-funded RT television channel, earlier wrote on social media that she had met and interviewed two men called Petrov and Boshirov.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Christian Lowe


