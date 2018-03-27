FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ireland to expel Russian diplomat over UK nerve agent attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland will expel one Russian diplomat in response to a nerve agent attack in England that the British government has blamed on Moscow, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade in Ireland Simon Coveney speaks on stage during the Fine Gael national party conference in Ballyconnell, Ireland November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Files

Governments across Europe, the United States and others announced plans on Monday to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for the attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter on March 4. Moscow has denied being behind it.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs has met with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation and informed him that the accreditation of a member of his staff with diplomatic status is to be terminated, in line with the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The individual in question is required to leave the jurisdiction,” Coveney said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Peter Graff

