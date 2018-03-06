Russia calls British minister's comments on spy incident 'wild' - Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson’s comments about a mysterious illness that has struck down a Russian former double agent were “wild,” the Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO - Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Johnson said earlier on Tuesday it would be difficult to see how UK representation could go to the World Cup in Russia in a normal way if the Kremlin was behind the illness that has struck down Sergei Skripal.