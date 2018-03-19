FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 9:05 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Russian denials of British attack 'increasingly absurd': Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia is wrong to deny responsibility for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian double agent on British soil on March 4, Britain’s foreign minister said on Monday.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is seen speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in this photograph received via the BBC in London, Britain March 18, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

“The Russian denial is increasingly absurd,” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told reporters as he arrived for a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels, where he is due to brief ministers on the incident.

“This is a classic Russian strategy ... they’re not fooling anybody anymore,” Johnson said, asserting that “there is scarcely a country around the table here in Brussels that has not been affected in recent years by some kind of malign or disruptive Russian behaviour.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Catherine Evans

