March 16, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Kremlin: Accusation of Putin role in poisoning is shocking - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that British accusations that President Vladimir Putin was involved in a nerve agent attack in England were shocking and unforgivable, TASS news agency reported.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said earlier on Friday that it was overwhelmingly likely that Putin himself made the decision to strike down a former Russian agent on English soil.

“Any reference or mention of our president in this regard is a shocking and unforgivable breach of diplomatic rules of decent behavior,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.

