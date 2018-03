MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia could announce retaliatory measures against Britain in a diplomatic row over the poisoning of former double agent at “any minute”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrives for the meeting with officials of Rostec high-technology state corporation at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

“You can expect it any minute,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

Russia said earlier on Friday it would expel British diplomats in response to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to kick out 23 Russians.