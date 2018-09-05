FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 1:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

British PM May says Russia must rein in 'outrageous' Russian GRU

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia must rein in the activities of its military intelligence officers and account for their actions, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We want Russia to act as a responsible member of the international community. That means it must account for the reckless and outrageous actions of the GRU, which is part of the Russian state,” May told parliament.

“They must rein in the activities of the GRU.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

