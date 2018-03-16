FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

In poison attack, EU's first focus not to boycott Russian World Cup - Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the immediate priority of European Union leaders discussing the nerve agent attack on a Russian ex-spy in Britain would not be to discuss a potential boycott of the soccer World Cup in Russia.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference after talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Ahead of an EU leaders’ summit at which the poison attack will be discussed, Merkel said the focus of discussions would be the need to obtain clarity on what had happened in the attack, in which the spy, his daughter and a policeman were hurt.

Her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven, speaking at the same joint press conference on Friday, said he agreed Russia needed to provide clarity regarding the attack.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin

