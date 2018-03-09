UK sends troops to city where Russian spy poisoned with nerve agent

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is sending 100 military service personnel with expertise in dealing with chemicals to the city where a Russian double agent was poisoned with a nerve agent, police and the defence ministry said on Friday.

Police officers continue to guard the scene where a forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, has been erected in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The military will remove vehicles and objects from Salisbury in southern England where Sergei Skripal, 66, who passed Russian secrets to Britain, and his 33-year-old daughter Yulia were found unconscious on Sunday.