FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
March 30, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia summons Western ambassadors over Skripal poisoning row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Friday it was summoning ambassadors from Western countries who had taken “unfriendly” steps over the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy and informing them of Moscow’s retaliatory measures.

Cars of foreign ambassadors are parked near the building of the Russian Foreign Ministry during a briefing, dedicated to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

The ambassador’s of Germany, France and Italy were seen arriving at the foreign ministry building. RIA news agency reported that the Polish ambassador has also arrived.

Emerging from the building, German ambassador Rudiger von Fritsch said that Russia had to answer questions about the poisoning of the ex-spy, Sergei Skripal, but that Berlin was open to dialogue with Moscow.

Reporting by Dmitry Madorsky; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.