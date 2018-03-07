FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
March 7, 2018 / 6:03 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Nerve agent used in attempted murder of Russian ex-spy, UK police say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are treating an incident in which a Russian ex-spy and his daughter fell critically ill as attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent, the head of counter terrorism policing said on Wednesday.

Police officers seal off the road on which Russian Sergei Skripal lives in Salisbury, Britain, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on Sunday on a bench outside a shopping centre in Salisbury, a city in southern England.

“In summary, this is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent,” Mark Rowley said in a statement. He declined to give details of the substance used.

“I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically,” Rowley said.

Reporting by Estelle Shirbon and Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.