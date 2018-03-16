FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says will investigate poisoning of Skripal's daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Friday it had opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder of Yulia Skripal, daughter of former double agent Sergei Skripal, and what it said was the murder of another Russian in Britain.

Members of the emergency services wearing protective clothing work near the bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Yulia Skripal was a Russian citizen, the Investigative Committee in a statement.

It said it was also investigating what it called the murder in Britain of Nikolai Glushkov, 68, an associate of late Russian tycoon Boris Berezovsky.

Russian investigators said in the same statement they were ready to cooperate with their British counterparts.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

