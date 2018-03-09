Britain's interior minister visits scene where Russian double agent collapsed

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister visited the scene where a Russian double agent was found unconscious on a bench after a nerve agent attack, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd visited a police forensics tent which now covers the bench where Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were found collapsed on Sunday.

The pair are in a critical condition, and police are investigating attempted murder with a nerve agent. (Reporting by Peter Nicholls, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)