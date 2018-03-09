FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2018 / 8:52 AM / a day ago

Britain's interior minister visits scene where Russian double agent collapsed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister visited the scene where a Russian double agent was found unconscious on a bench after a nerve agent attack, a Reuters photographer at the scene said.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd visited a police forensics tent which now covers the bench where Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter were found collapsed on Sunday.

The pair are in a critical condition, and police are investigating attempted murder with a nerve agent. (Reporting by Peter Nicholls, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.