March 10, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russian ex-spy, daughter still critical after nerve agent attack - UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in hospital in a critical but stable condition after they were poisoned with a nerve agent, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.

Nick Bailey, a police officer who fell ill after being part of the early response to the attack, remains seriously ill but is talking and engaging with his family, Rudd said after chairing a meeting of the government’s Cobra security committee.

Skripal, 66, and Yulia, 33, were found unconscious on a bench on Sunday in the southern English city of Salisbury. (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon Editing by Peter Graff)

