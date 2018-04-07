Russian envoy seeks meeting with Britain's Johnson over poisoning: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in London has sent a request for a meeting of its envoy, Alexander Yakovenko, with British foreign minister Boris Johnson to discuss the investigation of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter poisoned in Salisbury, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

A coat of arms is seen on a gate outside of the Russian embassy in London, Britain, March 16, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We hope for a constructive response from the British side and are counting on such a meeting in the very nearest future,” the agency cited a spokesman for the Russian embassy saying.

The British Foreign Office confirmed it had received the request.

“We will be responding in due course,” a spokeswoman said.