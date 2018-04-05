FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 7:51 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

At U.N. nerve agent attack meeting, Russia tells Britain: 'You'll be sorry'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday that it was “playing with fire” by blaming Moscow for poisoning a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations (U.N.) Vasily Nebenzya holds a copy of a British report on an incident in Salisbury, UK, during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

“We have told our British colleagues that ‘you’re playing with fire and you’ll be sorry’,” Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told a meeting of the 15-member council that he had requested.

“Novichok is not copyrighted by Russia in spite of the obviously Russian name,” said Nebenzia, adding that the United States and Britain had both developed the nerve agent.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish

