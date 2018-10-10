Russian website names third GRU officer involved in Salisbury poisoning: BBC journalist

LONDON (Reuters) - The Russian website @fontankanews has named a third GRU military intelligence operative, Sergey Fedotov, as having been involved in trying to kill ex-spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, the BBC’s Mark Urban reported.

A general view shows the headquarters of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, formerly known as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Urban, Diplomatic Editor of BBC Two’s Newsnight programme, added in a tweet that the website said records show Fedotov visited Britain in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and left the UK on March 4 this year, the day Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious, on the same plane as two other already named GRU agents.