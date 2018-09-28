Kremlin says needs hard data on Skripal case to draw any conclusions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow needs hard data from British authorities on the Skripal poisoning case and cannot draw conclusions about who was responsible based on unconfirmed media reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: The forensic tent, covering the bench where Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found, is repositioned by officials in protective suits in the centre of Salisbury, Britain, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Investigative website Bellingcat earlier this week published a photograph of someone who looked like one of the suspects in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal. The website identified the suspect as a Russian military intelligence colonel.

Speaking to reporters on a regular conference call, Peskov said he did not want to discuss the subject any more because there was a lack of hard evidence.