March 24, 2018 / 3:10 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Moscow says Europe 'unpredictable and aggressive' over Skripal - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow is uncomfortable about European states’ stance over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England, RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Flowers are left at the cordon near the tent covering the park bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“It’s a big discomfort for us to have unpredictable and aggressive counterparts. But this is the reality we have to live with,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to the agency.

He said Russia would not “lose momentum” in conveying its points about the case to European countries.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Dale Hudson

