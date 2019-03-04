British PM May admits picture 'error' on Russian spy poisoning anniversary

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday admitted that a mistake had been made when a picture of the wrong city was tweeted on the anniversary of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent.

May’s office posted a picture of the Roman city of Bath rather than the cathedral city of Salisbury when it sought to mark a year since the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, who betrayed dozens of Russian spies to Britain’s MI6 foreign intelligence service.

“This was an error which has now been rectified,” May said when asked about the picture on a visit to Salisbury Cathedral. “Salisbury is open for business.”