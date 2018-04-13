FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 12:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia spied on Skripal and his daughter for at least five years: Press Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia’s intelligence agencies have been spying on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for at least five years, Britain’s National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill has told the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, according to a Press Assocation tweet on Friday.

Police officers guard the cordoned off area around the home of former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, Britain, April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The comments came in a letter from Sedwill to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the PA said.

Officials at NATO were not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Kate Holton; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; editing by Stephen Addison

