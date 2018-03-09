Russian double agent still in very serious condition after nerve agent attack

SALISBURY, England, March 9 (Reuters) - Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are still in a very serious condition in hospital after exposure to a nerve agent, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

“It is still very serious for the two people who were indeed the subject of this outrageous attack,” Rudd said, adding that Britain needed to determine the source of the nerve agent.

“In terms of further options, that will have to wait until we’re absolutely clear what the consequences could be, and what the actual source of this nerve agent has been,” she said.

Rudd, speaking during a visit to the English city of Salisbury where Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious, also praised the police for their response to the incident.