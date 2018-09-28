FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Third Russian agent who carried out Skripal reconnaissance mission identified - the Telegraph

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A third Russian military intelligence officer who carried out a reconnaissance mission before the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has been identified by counter terrorism police and the security services, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Flowers are left at the cordon near the tent covering the park bench where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The Russian agent is believed to have visited Salisbury to help plan the attack before two of his colleagues brought weapons grade nerve agent into the UK, the newspaper said.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with the poison in March. They were found unconscious on a public bench in Salisbury on March 4.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

