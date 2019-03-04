Wrong spire: UK PM May's office gets wrong city on anniversary of spy poisoning

A sign towards Salisbury District Hospital is seen after Yulia Skripal was discharged, in Salisbury, Britain, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s office posted a picture of the wrong English city when it sought to mark the anniversary of the poisoning of a former Russian double agent that London has blamed on the Kremlin.

Over a picture of green trees, a river and Bath’s spire, Theresa May’s twitter feed said: “Salisbury has fought back so well from such a devastating and reckless incident - a testament to the resolve, forbearance and positivity of the community.”

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia, were found slumped on a public bench in the English city of Salisbury on March 4 last year, and Britain has charged two Russians in absentia with their attempted murder.

Russia has denied involvement in the poisoning, which sparked the biggest diplomatic expulsions since the height of the Cold War.

The two Russians accused by London of carrying out the poisoning for Russian military intelligence later told a television station that they had visited the city of Salisbury to see its famous cathedral spire.

May’s tweet with the picture of Bath, a nearby city known for its Roman-built baths, was later changed to show a picture of her Downing Street office.

The prime minister has two twitter accounts. A spokesman for the prime minister said the wrong picture was used following a human error and was corrected as soon as possible.