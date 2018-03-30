Putin still wants to mend foreign ties despite row: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin still favours mending ties with other countries, despite a decision to expel scores of Western diplomats in a row over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he disagreed with the U.S. government’s assessment that Russia’s decision to expel 60 U.S. diplomats showed Moscow was not interested in diplomacy.