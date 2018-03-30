FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2018 / 9:56 AM / in 2 hours

Putin still wants to mend foreign ties despite row: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin still favours mending ties with other countries, despite a decision to expel scores of Western diplomats in a row over the poisoning of a former Russian double agent and his daughter in Britain, a Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian President and Presidential candidate Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters at his campaign headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2018. Yuri Kadobnov/POOL via Reuters

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said he disagreed with the U.S. government’s assessment that Russia’s decision to expel 60 U.S. diplomats showed Moscow was not interested in diplomacy.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Writing by Christian Lowe and Edmund Blair

