March 27, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia to respond appropriately to U.S. expulsion of Russian envoys: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow will respond appropriately to the U.S. expulsion of Russian diplomats and closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, RIA news agency reported.

A Russian flag flies atop the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The United States said on Monday it would expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain that they have blamed on Moscow.

The ministry said that not a single country has provided any evidence that Russia was behind the poisoning of the former Russian spy and his daughter, RIA reported.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Graff

