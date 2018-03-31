FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2018 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK considering Russian requests for visit to ex-spy's daughter Yulia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The British government is considering allowing visits to Yulia Skripal, who is recovering in hospital after being poisoned along with her father, a Russian ex-spy, in a nerve agent attack blamed by Britain on Russia.

A police vehicle is parked next to cordon tape close to where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found poisoned, in Salisbury, Britain, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“We are considering requests for consular access in line with our obligations under international and domestic law, including the rights and wishes of Yulia Skripal,” a spokeswoman for Britain’s foreign ministry in London said.

The Russian Embassy in London said in a tweet on Friday that “we insist on the right to see” Skripal, a Russian citizen.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans

