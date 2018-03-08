Demand for oil and gas will continue despite decarbonisation - Saudi energy minister

LONDON (Reuters) - Demand for oil and gas will continue over the long term despite a shift towards sources of decarbonised energy, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Mining & Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih, said on Thursday.
“The world is moving to decarbonised energy but oil and gas will continue for as long as many of us will live,” he told a conference in London. He said executives attending the event should “like it and accept it and work with it”.
