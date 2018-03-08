FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 8, 2018 / 12:25 PM / a day ago

Demand for oil and gas will continue despite decarbonisation - Saudi energy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Demand for oil and gas will continue over the long term despite a shift towards sources of decarbonised energy, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Mining & Mineral Resources, Khalid Al-Falih, said on Thursday.

Saudi Aarabia' oil minister and chairman of Saudi Aramco Khalid A. Al-Falih arrives as Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street in London, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The world is moving to decarbonised energy but oil and gas will continue for as long as many of us will live,” he told a conference in London. He said executives attending the event should “like it and accept it and work with it”.

Reporting by Clara Denina, writing by William James, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.