FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
British police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 2 months ago

British police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.

The men included a 27-year-old man arrested in Ilford on June 9, a 28-year-old man arrested in Barking on June 10 and a 19-year-old man arrested in Barking on June 11, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement posted on its website. (bit.ly/2r5LSXK)

The police said that a 33-year-old man arrested in Ilford on June 8 is the only man to have been bailed to date.

Another 17 have previously been released without charge in connection with the attacks earlier in the month in which eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby restaurants and bars.

Islamic State, which is losing territory in Syria and Iraq to an offensive backed by a U.S.-led coalition, claimed responsibility for the incident which was the third militant attack in Britain in less than three months.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.