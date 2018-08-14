Incident at UK parliament 'deliberate act', suspect not cooperating: police

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s counter-terrorism police chief said investigators believe a man deliberately drove a car into pedestrians before crashing into barriers outside parliament on Tuesday and the arrested suspect was not cooperating with detectives.

Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Neil Basu speaks to the media after a car crashed outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London, Britain, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Our priority now is to formally establish the identity of the suspect and establish his motivation if we can. He is not currently cooperating,” London Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu told reporters.

“Given that this appears to be a deliberate act, the method, and this being an iconic site, we are treating it as a terrorist incident.”